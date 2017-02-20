Islamabad-Mini strokes are a type of stroke that only lasts for a few minutes. New research suggests that the effect of a mini stroke is more serious than previously thought.

The team was led by Andy Shih, an assistant professor of Neurosciences at MUSC. Shih and team designed a mouse model so that they could study the effects of individual microinfarcts on the cortical tissue over several weeks following the mini stroke.

The barrel cortex is part of the somato sensory cortex of mice, marsupials, and other rodents, and it has a specific structure that mirrors the whiskers on the snout.

For this experiment, researchers implanted cranial windows in the barrel cortex, and then compared functional readouts of brain activity with the location of the mini stroke core.

They performed both in vivo and post-mortem brain analyses. The team used C-Fos expression and in vivo, two-photon imaging of single vessel hemodynamic responses in order to measure the precise scale of sensory-evoked neural activity.

The post-mortem c-Fos immune staining showed that the mini stroke had affected an area 12 times greater in volume than the micro infarct core.

Additionally, the single vessel two-photon imaging revealed that the neuronal activity across this affected area was depressed for 14-17 days after the mini stroke. The results were deemed “surprising” by the researchers.

Andy Shihsaid that “I knew larger strokes could have distant effects, but I was surprised that something of this scale could have such a large effect. The MRI signal increased and then went away as we had expected, but we were surprised on autopsy to see that there was still lots going on - tissue damage and neuro inflammation. Even after 3 weeks, the neurally evoked blood flow responses had only partially recovered. This means a microinfarct can come and go and you can see it briefly with MRI but it leaves a lasting impression on brain function - possibly for months.”

Shih explains the significance of the study both in terms of the methodology typically used to assess the impact of mini strokes, and the implications for preventive care.

“These infarcts are so small and unpredictable, we just have not had good tools to detect them while the person was still alive,” he says. “Until now, we just had post-mortem snapshots of these infarcts at the end of the dementia battle as well as measures of the person’s cognitive decline, which might have been taken years before the brain became available for study.”

Most mini strokes are difficult to detect with conventional neuro imaging techniques, as often the in vivo data does not match the post-mortem histological evidence. This makes it difficult for researchers to connect the mini strokes with the development of cognitive decline over time. Meanwhile a diet rich in magnesium may reduce the risk of diseases including coronary heart disease, stroke and type-2 diabetes according to a new study. This analysis of the evidence on dietary magnesium and health outcomes is the largest to date, involving data from more than one million people across nine countries.

The researchers, from Zhejiang University and Zhengzhou University in China, found that people in the highest category of dietary magnesium consumption had a 10 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease, 12 per cent lower risk of stroke and a 26 per cent lower risk of type-2 diabetes compared to those in the lowest category. Their results also indicate that an extra 100mg per day of dietary magnesium could also reduce risk of stroke by 7 per cent and type-2 diabetes by 19 per cent.

Dr Fudi Wang, lead author from the School of Public Health at Zhejiang University, said, “Low levels of magnesium in the body have been associated with a range of diseases but no conclusive evidence has been put forward on the link between dietary magnesium and health risks. Our meta-analysis provides the most up-to-date evidence supporting a link between the roles of magnesium in food and reducing the risk of disease.”

Dr Wang added: “The current health guidelines recommend a magnesium intake of around 300mg per day for men and 270mg per day for women. Despite this, magnesium deficiency is relatively common, affecting between 2.5 per cent and 15 per cent of the general population. Our findings will be important for informing the public and policy makers on dietary guidelines to reduce magnesium deficiency related health risks.”

Magnesium is vital for human health and normal biological functions including glucose metabolism, protein production and synthesis of nucleic acids such as DNA. Diet is the main source of magnesium as the element can be found in foods such as spices, nuts, beans, cocoa, whole grains and green leafy vegetables.

As the levels of magnesium used to define categories varied widely between the studies, the researchers performed a dose-response analysis for the effect of each 100mg per day increase of dietary magnesium.

This meta-analysis involves observational studies meaning that it is not possible to rule out the effect of other biological or lifestyle factors influencing the results. It is also not possible to determine if magnesium is directly responsible for reducing disease risk. However, the large size of this analysis provides robust data that were stable when adjusting for gender and study location. The authors state that their findings reinforce the notion that increased consumption of magnesium rich foods could be beneficial for overall health.