Islamabad - The recruitment tests for hiring 450 new staff including doctors for appointing in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have commenced. The new staff would be hired in recently inaugurated Emergency and liver transplant department of PIMS.

The appointments will be made from Grade 6 to 17 in the new emergency, cardiac centre liver transplant departments of PIMS. Over 45 new medical officers would be hired in various departments.

PIMS administrator Mohammad Altaf while commenting on the issue said that appointments would be made as soon as hiring process is completed, so that problems for the patients eased-down, which is faced due to shortage of staff.