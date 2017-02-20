Islamabad-Veteran educationist and Chairman Sultana Foundation, Dr Naeem Ghani Sunday said that teachers should be given due respect and their services recognized at every level in nation building.

According to a press release here, he said teachers could be rightly called a nation builders as due to their persistence, love and navigation towards the right path, we had built our nation, said a press release. Dr Naeem Ghani said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of a campaign titled ‘Teachers as Nation Builders’. He said that teachers built characters and personalities, which led the nation towards final destination.

Teachers should be considered the second parents of a student, he said adding that an ideal teacher was a great motivator who encouraged a student to generate a zealous hope to approach and achieve his goals and aspirations. A teacher also imparts lessons in ethics and morals and serves as an important role model for children, therefore they must be appreciated and respected while teachers should also realise their importance and responsibilities.

Teachers must be provided better facilities and incentives to continue for development of nation, he demanded.

He informed that Sultana foundation would observe the year 2017 as teacher’s year and disseminate material among the policy makers and media sensitizing them about the respect and role of teachers in the nation building. More than 200 teachers have been enrolled as torch bearers of this campaign and teachers of Government and private school would also be invited to take part in this movement. He said that everyone must strive to improve educational system, try to get thirty million children that were not going to schools and change the mindset of society toward teaching community otherwise national development would remain a far cry. Experts from different walks of life also spoke on the occasion.