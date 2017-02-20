Islamabad-Like other parts of the world, the United Nations World Day of Social Justice will be observed tomorrow in Pakistan to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

World Day of Social Justice was initiated by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2007 to encourage support for international efforts in poverty eradication, promotion of full employment gender equity and justice, private news channel reported. World Day of Social Justice provides students and teachers with an excellent opportunity to focus attention on the barriers to social well being that millions of people face because of gender age race ethnicity religion culture or disability. In federal capital a number of organisations including the UN and the International Labour Office will arrange seminars talks and various programmes to highlight the importance of social justice for people.

To mark the Day; schools, colleges and universities would also arranged various programmes and activities revolving around a subject connected to poverty social and economic omission or unemployment.