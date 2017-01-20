Islamabad - Islamabad Women police have arrested two housemaids and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs3 million from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Women police station received an application from Bashir Ahmed Khan son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan, a resident of house No. 7-B, street 2, Bani Gala Islamabad about theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 million from his home. The police registered a case on January 14, 2017 under section 381/34 and started investigation into the matter. A team succeeded to arrest two women working as housemaids at the complainant home and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3 million from their possession.

They have been identified as Azra Bibi and Zareena Bibi, residents of Vehari. Further investigation is underway.