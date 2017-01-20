Islamabad - Islamabad Women police have arrested two housemaids and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs3 million from their possession, a police spokesman said.
According to details, Women police station received an application from Bashir Ahmed Khan son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan, a resident of house No. 7-B, street 2, Bani Gala Islamabad about theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 3 million from his home. The police registered a case on January 14, 2017 under section 381/34 and started investigation into the matter. A team succeeded to arrest two women working as housemaids at the complainant home and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3 million from their possession.
They have been identified as Azra Bibi and Zareena Bibi, residents of Vehari. Further investigation is underway.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Jan-2017 here.