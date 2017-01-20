Islamabad - The Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has received an amount of Rs1 billion for infrastructure upgradation of model education set-up in the federal capital.

Talking to The Nation on Thursday, a CADD official said that the first installment of Rs1 million has been received under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP) while more than Rs2 billion will likely be released next month.

The official said that in first phase of education reforms programme the amount will be spent on upgrading the infrastructure of 200 schools while a steering committee constituted by the Premier will monitor the development projects.

“Minister CADD Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is heading the committee while the Islamabad mayor and Project Management Unit PERP are the members of the committee for implementation of the project,” he added.

First phase of the programme includes construction of new classrooms and washrooms, establishment of libraries and laboratories, provision of furniture, construction of boundary walls and other infrastructure work.

“Nearly 30,000 tables and chairs will be provided to 200 schools while 62 washrooms will be constructed in different institutes lacking the facility,” official said.

The official stated that to ensure transparency, audit will be held by third party while the minister has also ordered to conduct survey to prepare PC-1 of next 200 schools for their upgradation in second phase.

Earlier, 22 schools were upgraded by constructing 70 rooms and 07 washrooms under the pilot project of PERP.

The CADD official also stated that Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will also receive 70 buses under the programme by the end of this month while summary for more than 130 buses will be also sent to the Prime Minister as he had announced to provide buses to every model educational institute.

According to the CADD official, a representative of FDE will also be part of the programme as the directorate played a significant role in conducting survey and mentioning missing facilities in schools.

Talking to The Nation, Coordinator PERP Director Tariq Masood said that roughly Rs03 billion were demanded for the upgradation of 422 model educational institutes and Rs01 billion grants has been received in this regard.

“Soon construction work will also start from the relevant departments while, FDE will look after the issues,” he said.

The facilities being provided in 200 schools will mostly include additional classrooms, boundary walls, renovation of rooms and drinking water facilities.

Meanwhile, a principal at Model College told The Nation said that the PERP is not addressing the issue of shortage of teachers in the educational institutes. “Around 2,300 teachers are required in model educational institutes but we haven’t heard about creation of posts to fill this gap,” he said.

He said the PERP is a three-layer programme in which infrastructure will be upgraded in first step while teaching training and performance enhancement programme will be focused in second phase and at last the curriculum will be reviewed.

“The CADD didn’t pay attention to the serious issue whether teachers and other staff are available or not in these schools,” he said. He said that a committee of FDE in 2012-13 had recommended in its assessment report to create posts for teachers to overcome the shortage in model educational set-up.

“Only whitewash of building will not bring any major change while facilitation of teachers must be also included in the PERP,” he said.