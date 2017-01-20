Islamabad - The National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW) on Thursday held a seminar to discuss the impacts of climate change on people and ways to minimise the challenge.

Speakers in the seminar stressed on spreading awareness among masses to prevent deteriorating condition of climate and its effects on people’s lives generally.

The seminar titled “The Social Impacts of Climate Change on Pakistani Society” was organised under the supervision of Chairman NCSW Nadeem Shafiq Malik while Prof. Dr Muhammad Afzaal, Director Pakistan Meteorological Department was the chief guest. They said that Pakistan is the country facing serious effects of climate change and global warming. They said melting glaciers of Himalayas are threatening the volumetric flow rate of the most important rivers of the country.

Breen House Gas emissions are low in the country as compared to international standards, they added.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Afzaal said on this occasion that a huge number of countrymen are compelled to migrate due to climate change while water resources are also affecting adversely.

“Pakistan is ranked 10th among the countries most vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

Consecutive devastating floods, earthquakes, droughts, decrease in the production of crops, increasing duration of summer season and greenhouse gases are the effects of climate change.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Irfan of Islamic International University (IIUI) said that deforestation, smoke of industries and automobile vehicles are excessively damaging the climate.

Chairman NCSW addressing the seminar stated that the government has taken several steps to minimise the consequences of climate change in the country. “Government realising the gravity of issue is adopting environment friendly policies,” he said.

He said the ratio of plantation has been increased and the Ministry of Climate Change has initiated many programmes that are under process.

“It is our collective responsibility to work for sustainable development for our future generations,” he added. Representatives of civil society, different NGOs, and students attended the seminar.