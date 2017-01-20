Islamabad - The Capital Development Authorities (CDA) authorities on Thursday performed manual (parchi) balloting for the allotment of alternate plots to the affectees in Sector I-16 instead of having an agreement with the NADRA for computerised balloting.

The authority had cancelled around 187 residential plots after they were found falling in the line of nullahs, depression, high tension wires, and graveyards and the balloting was to allot alternate plots to the affectees. Balloting for 142 plots was held at the Jinnah Convention Centre while balloting for the remaining corner plots was postponed for the coming week, sources in the CDA told The Nation. The affectees have been waiting for alternate plots for the last around 30 years. When asked, the CDA Spokesman said that manual balloting was opted due to less number of plots, otherwise, the authority would have opted for a computerised balloting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz said that neglect of Sector I-11 and its allottees by CDA is a matter of past now. All the concerned directorates have been directed to do away with hurdles of all kinds in development of Sector I-11. Development of Sector I-11 is a top priority now after allotment of alternate plots in lieu of deleted plots through balloting, he further said. He also set in motion balloting of the alternate plots in lieu of deleted plots.

The balloting was held under the supervision of five members committee headed by Member Planning and Design, Asad Mehmood Kiyani. Deputy Director General Finance, Deputy Director General Estate, Director Regional Planning and Director Estate Management (West) were members of the committee. The CDA said the allottees appreciated CDA for its efforts to resolve the longstanding issue of deleted plots of Sector I-11.

Furthermore, CDA administration has started action against the officials who did not attend Polio duties despite clear orders. The said officials violated the administration’s orders, said the CDA officials. The polio campaign was launched from 16th January and concluded on 19th January. Mayor Islamabad has directed action against the defying employees.

Following the directions of Member Administration, CDA, Human Resource Directorate has issued an office order whereby the concerned directorates have been directed to immediately stop salaries of officials who did not attend polio duties. The concerned directorates have been further directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under regulations 8.06 (2) of CDA employees service regulations 1992. The concerned directorates have been directed to submit their compliance report in this regard within 15 days of issuance of subject office order.