Islamabad - The embroidered traditional shawls’ demands increased due to the severe cold. According to a private news channel report, people used to cover themselves specially the women by using those traditional beautiful shawls, available at the different markets in Federal Capital and Rawalpindi.

The prices vary according to the work has been done on the stuff, men, women both are seen purchasing shawls in the shops located in Super market and Jinnah Super market Islamabad, saddar, commercial market in Rawalpindi.

A shopkeeper of Handicraft shop said that his business is on rise as sale of shawls is getting momentum due to prevailing cold and rainy weather conditions.

“The exquisite shawls, famous for their intricate geometrical designs, carry special significance and depict the designs and colours on the walls of Kashmiri tradition though few are simple and plain,” a student Ali Khan said.

A smoky ambience covers many shops and pavements of the city in various main markets. “Beautiful traditional and contemporary pashmina shawls in pastel colours have come out of the closet or being bought from shops.

Shawls are a part of the traditional attire of shalwar kameez irrespective of men or women,” a resident of sector G-9 Asad said. The hand-woven soft multi-coloured shawls, dyed with natural colours and famous for their finesse and warmth, are available at the outlets.

A buyer Farwa informed that she used to wear Kashmiri Pashmina shawls for so many years and buy it every year because it sets a new trend in vogue.

Sale of woollen garments like sweaters, mufflers, caps, shawls, blanket, quilts and electric items like room heater, blowers increased by 50 per cent after cold wave hit the city.

Sale of woollen jackets, coats, sweaters is good in the last two days. We hope market will continue to maintain the same rate of the sale in the days to come, at least till winter persists. Otherwise, it will be a loss for businessmen, a shopkeeper said.