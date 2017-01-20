PR Islamabad - China Radio International CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom in collaboration with the Cultural Counselor Office and Chinese Embassy, Islamabad organised a significant visit of the Chinese Cultural Counselor You Yi, Director of China Cultural Centre and officials from the People’s Republic of China Embassy at The Millennium University College-TMUC H-11/4, Islamabad for the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival celebration.

The Chief Guest You Yi Director of China Cultural Centre from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China was welcomed by the Dean Madam SafiaFarooqi and the Millennium Chinese Language Department - MCLD along with faculty and enthusiastic students. The ceremony started with a campus tour whereby the Chief Guest Cultural Counselor You Yi was shown various HND Departments, facilities and the China Access Center at TMUC H-11/4, Islamabad.

The highlights of the Event were the various cultural activities displayed by theCRI-Roots Confucius Classroom which included the Chinese Paper cutting, Calligraphy, Chopsticks usage, Tai chi Martial Arts and other Arts and Craft activities. The visit was organised to celebrate the Chinese New Year with Millennials. The students were shown glimpses of Chinese New Year spent last year in China and was followed by the Chinese Movie shown to the students.

The ceremony started with a welcoming address by the Dean of The Millennium University College Safia Farooqi who shared the Cultural Counselors extensive diplomatic profile with the students. Speaking to the Millennial about the Chinese Language Department You Yi shared his views about the upcoming events in the Roaster year. He also wished The Millennium University College all the best for all the upcoming events. You Yi Announced that Pak China shares special friendship and prospects for Millennials.

CRI-Roots Confucius Classroom offers Chinese language classes across the Roots Millennium Schools, in the private sector, with the aim of allowing the students to speak and write Chinese as proficiently as possible. Millennium Chinese Language Department has now 18 Full Time Teachers and nearly 7000 students learning Chinese Language. This has promoted cultural, social, business and educational opportunities among China and Pakistan for the benefit of our future generations.