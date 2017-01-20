KARACHI : The Federal government has assured Sindh Government full cooperation in addressing financial problems of the province.

This assurance was given at a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Friday. Besides provincial financial issues, the two sides also discussed matters related to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The chief Minister Sindh also raised the issue of sale deduction by FBR in the province, adding that four billion were deducted last year. Dar assured the CM Sindh that the federal government would provide financial support to the province.

The finance minister said that CEPC is a game changer and it will further strengthen national economy.

The minister also visited Governor House to condole death of Justice (Retd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui.