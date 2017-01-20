Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a notice to the interior ministry on a petition filed by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, seeking court directives for removal of his name from Schedule-II of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The petitioner through his counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi has also sought a stay order on the matter.

IHC single bench headed by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui after issuing the notice adjourned the hearing till next the date to be fixed by the office.

In his petition, Hafiz has cited the federal government through the interior secretary, Punjab and Sindh governments, the NECTA chairman, the foreign affairs secretary and the Islamabad chief commissioner as respondents.

The petitioner contended that he has no link to the banned Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT), and from 2001, he is the chief of the JuD that, he said, is a “social welfare organisation”.

He said that he has been kept continuously under observation through Schedule II despite the fact that the section was related to government’s power to keep any organisation under observation if suspected.

Hafiz said that he is a religious cleric and has done his master in Islamic Studies from the Punjab University in 1994. Afterwards, he also remained a student at King Saud University Riyadh and authored many books.

The petitioner said that after his return from Saudi Arabia, he started raising his voice for the liberation of Kashmir as it was occupied by India coercively without legal and moral justification. It was because of his stance that India was badly against him and keeps alleging him for sham accusations, he said.

In his petition, he has said about the background of the LeT stating that it was formed in 1989 by him, Muhammad Ismail, Prof Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Wahid Kashmiri, Molana Abdullah Wahid, Younis Ansari, Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi and others. Most people in LeT belonged to Indian occupied Kashmir and a few from Pakistan. The LeT was formed to raise voice against Indian terrorism in Kashmir and struggle for the independence of the state, he said.

Saeed said that with the passage of time, the LeT was dominated by the people from Indian-held Kashmir who had different ideologies and philosophies than him (Saeed). It appeared that there was a huge gap in the ideologies of the petitioner and the Kashmiri people in the LeT and by the year 2000, the gap widened further, he said.

The JuD chief said that he wanted to work for the welfare sector, education, healthcare and disaster relief services but LeT members from Indian occupied Kashmir condemned his ideology and the petitioner parted ways with them at the start of 2001.

The petitioner maintained that he formed the JuD on December 25, 2001, after dissociating from the LeT.

“In the past years with sheer hard work, the JuD has done a lot of social work. After JuD was formed, I never remained involved in any sort of sectarianism, always talked about the solidarity of Muslim Ummah, stood firmed with the people of Pakistan in all national disasters and my work was duly acknowledged by the national and international organisations especially during the earthquake of 2005,” the petitioner said.

Hafiz said that he has nothing to do with any activity that could be termed illegal, however, he is a firm believer that India forcefully occupied Kashmir and people of Kashmir have right to choose their future in the light of the United Nations resolutions.

The JuD chief said that he has no connection whatsoever with the LeT and it was run by the Kashmiri people. Once they tried to reconnect and due to misunderstanding, a notification was issued on November 15, 2003. The petitioner then immediately filed a civil suit and an order was passed that the petitioner shall not be considered as a member of LeT, he contended.

He prayed to the court to declare that his continuous enlisting on Schedule-II of ATA based on the notification of November 15, 2003, was illegal, unlawful and violative of law.