Rawalpindi - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has blocked the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of two Jhelum-based sisters, who married their brothers for getting Canadian nationality, on account of providing bogus details to the authority for obtaining the CNICs, well-placed sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The CNICs of two sisters namely Naureez Aziz (37301-1291930-2) and Yasmin Dilshad (37301-5219574-6) have been blocked by NADRA for providing fake information, sources said.

However, the sources said, the CNICs of two brothers-cum-husbands of two sisters were not blocked by the NADRA officials after allegedly taking hefty bribe, who both managed escape from Pakistan through the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) on fake passports by throwing mud into eyes of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Department and other agencies concerned and are currently residing in Canada.

Earlier, they said, the investigation officer deputed by the Vigilance Department of NADRA Headquarters for probing into the brothers-sisters marriage scam in Jhelum, has also received a handsome amount from the two brothers for not recommending the authority to block their CNICs.

According to sources, the officials sitting in the NADRA Headquarters and high-ups of other agencies have begun a detailed probe into the immigration scam surfaced in October 2014 in which two Pakistani Canadian brothers Aziz-ur-Rehman, son of Saif-ur-Rehman (late), CNIC number 37301-29074617, passport number A-4536612, resident of Mohalla Shahpur, Bilal Town, Jhelum, got married with his sister namely Naureen Aziz, daughter of Saif-ur-Rehman, bearing CNIC number 37301-1291930-2 while Dilshad-ur-Rehman (CNIC#37301-2351711-1) son of Saif-ur-Rehman (late) also knot his tie with his another sister Yasmin Aziz and obtained her new CNIC number 37301-5219574-6 and passport number MRP-BS-1345742 dated 7/7/2007.

Naureen later left for Canada. In the meanwhile, Naureen applied for two passports at the same time, which were granted to her bearing number A-4536612 and AH-181930 dated 7/7/2007, sources said, adding that Aziz sent a family visa to Naureen after which she flew to Canada and started living with Aziz.

In Canada, Naureen got another passport (AH-1819302) dated 3/4/2012.

Sources said that Aziz also remained successful in getting NICOP with address mentioned Tahlianwala, house number B-x-11-2r-146/3, district Jhelum, from NADRA without facing any problem. Aziz also got tempered the record of his real mother Rashida Begum (CNIC number 37301-12919302) allegedly with the help of NADRA officials and showed her as his mother-in-law with her new name Fatima Bibi whereas he showed Sajjad Hussain his father-in-law in documents. Playing a trick with Canadian authorities, Naureen Aziz approached Justice Paisley of Ontario Superior Court of Justice through her lawyer Barrister Yahuda Levinson in January 2010 and got divorced from Aziz-ur-Rehman. Copy of decree, issued by Canadian court, is also available with The Nation. On the other hand, Aziz trapped another girl namely Aasia Anwar daughter of Muhammad Anwar, lured her for Canadian nationality and married her after taking Rs1.5 million from her, sources revealed. Aasia too, throwing dust in the eyes of NADRA, obtained a CNIC number 37301-65439068 mentioning name of Aziz-ur-Rehman as her husband from NADRA Headquarter Islamabad in February 2011. The couple had a baby who was named Muhammad Anosh and who also was issued NICOP number 37301-57934467, sources said.

Sources said the Vigilance Department at NADRA Headquarters has appointed an inspector for launching investigation into the scam who had visited Jhelum and recorded statements of the family members and other neighbours. They said the inspector in his report mentioned that Naureen Aziz and Yasmin Aziz provided fake particulars to NADRA for obtaining CNICs and has also recommended blocking of their CNICs.

Taking action, the NADRA authorities blocked the CNICs of two sisters. Sources said, nonetheless, the investigation officer has pushed the matter of two brothers Aziz ur Rehman and Dilshad ur Rehman under the carpet after allegedly receiving bribe from them and had not forwarded any report against them to NADRA Headquarters for action against them for committing fraud. Taking advantage, sources said, both brothers flown to Canada on fake passports.

Sources said that the mastermind of all this game, Javed-ur-Rehman, another brother of the two Canadian Pakistanis, who enjoyed good relations with officials of FIA, NADRA and Passport and Immigration Department, is still at large.

NADRA HQ Spokesman Faiq, when contacted by The Nation for his official comment on the issue, denied all corruption allegations against the NADRA officials. He said that said NADRA was not bound to block the CNIC of any citizen on any media report.

He argued the two brothers and sisters were ever declared proclaimed offenders by FIA or any other court so that the NADRA could launch action against them. Faiq, however, swiftly changed his stance and said he would check either the CNICs of the two sisters were blocked or not and would get back for providing details but it was not done so far.