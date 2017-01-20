Islamabad - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken a suo motu notice of land grabbing and illegal occupation of Quaid-e-Azam University land.

The apex court took the notice on an application of the university authorities, alleging the QAU paid for 1709 acres of land and though the area was handed over to the university in 1972, yet its vacant possession was not given to it by the CDA.

The university was continuously facing land grabbing and encroachments problems as settlements were already constructed there since its original land allocation in 1967 and 1972. Furthermore, till today, the University has lost control of over 600 acres of its estate.

The application also highlighted the alleged land grabbers and the illegal occupants were politically very influential that have made the situation worst for the university.

The application further stated that University approached almost every authority to help them to resolve the issue but all in vain. Chairman CDA and Secretary, Ministry of Interior, were directed to submit report within three days.