Rawalpindi - An armed man opened indiscriminate firing on two under trial prisoners facing a murder case at the Gujjar Khan District Courts on Wednesday when they were coming out of the courtroom.

According to details, a man namely Muhammad Ramzan allegedly shot dead Muhammad Usman and Adnan Ahmed when they came out of the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Aslam Gondal after attending the hearing at about 10am.

The victims and the killer came from village of Gulyana in limits of Police Station Gujjar Khan. The victims were booked in a murder case registered in February 2015 over killing of two person Ahsan and Majeed, brothers of Ramazan over a petty issue.

The firing at the court premises created panic as it was a busy time and a large number of people were present in the area. The lawyers overcame the alleged killer and handed him over to Gujar Khan police.

One of the under trial prisoners Adnan died on the spot and Usman was shifted to THQ Gujjar Khan in critical condition. Later, he was shifted to Rawalpindi but he also expired on the way to the garrison city near Rawat.

Later in the day, relatives of the deceased blocked GT Road outside the courts in protest against the killings.

The protestors raised slogans against the police for not providing enough security to the prisoners already facing murder charges. They ended the protest after assurances from the police to take strict action against the alleged killer.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) Nadeem Zaffar said that apparently Ramazan avenged the murder of his brothers. He noted that the police arrested the killer and recovered 30 bore pistol from his custody.

Till filing of this report, the FIR was not registered.

Regarding security of the prisoners, the SHO said that the under trial prisoners were brought from Adiala Jail under tight security and were produced before the court.

He said that security at the courts was vigilant and apparently the killer might have brought the weapon inside court premises at night or in the evening. He said that it was not possible to pass through the police check point at courts’ gate where police personnel carried out body search of every individual.

On the other hand, CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi suspended seven police personnel, including an ASI and a lady police constable, for showing negligence in their security duty.

