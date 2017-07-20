AIOU upgrades academic faculties for expats

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded its academic faculties for the overseas Pakistanis, particularly for the students in the Middle East, official said on Wednesday.

The countries include Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain.

The AIOU is the only public sector institution in the country, which is providing educational facilities to the Pakistani citizens abroad for the last many years through distance learning system.

Some of the programmes have been upgraded as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui. Accordingly online learning system is being introduced that is compatible with international standard.

The programmes are being offered include Allisan-ul-Arabi(Basic Arabic Course),‘Arabic Bool Chal’, Secondary School Certificate(Metric), Higher Secondary School Certificate( FA), bachelor degree and short-term Courses.

Admission in these programmes will start from Ist of August. Aspiring candidates would be able to download admission forms from the University’s official website.

The Pakistanis stationed in these countries could submit their admissions forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date. Last date of the admission will be September 5.

According to the Directorate of Overseas Education, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor the overseas Pakistanis are being provided maximum facilities in admission, examination and books’ mailing process.–Staff Reporter

Summer camp commences at IIUI

ISLAMABAD: International Islamic University, (IIUI) Islamabad has started its summer camp for male and female students here at new campus.

The summer camp is joint collaboration of IIUI and Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud University, Riyadh in which students will be participating in cultural, creative, competitive activities, sports and other events and lectures,a news release said here on Wednesday.

At the male campus, in his address to the participants of the summer camp, Dr Mohammad Bashir, acting President said that summer camp was aimed at exchanging the experiences and it was designed to bring various cultures closer.

He emphasised the need of Muslim unity and said that youth was the vital force to make Muslims united to face the challenges of the hour.

He said that IIUI would keep striving to provide best opportunities to the students to polish their skills and broaden their exposure. He advised the students to be well ware to advancements and take guidance from Islamic teachings in their lives.

The event was also attended by Vice President Aqdas Naveed Malik, Dean Shariah and Law Dr Tahir Hakeem, In-charge Alumni office Dr Hafiz Muhammad Anwar, Director General Dawah Academy Dr Sohail Haasan, Students Advisor Dr Tariq Javed, additional students Advisor Dr Abdul Qadir Haroon and other university officials. On the first day, students played table tennis and participated in lectures as well.–APP

Infections easily spread in monsoon

ISLAMABAD: Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can easily infect anyone, the infection spreads easily in monsoon. According to Health News, the risk of Hepatitis A is associated with lack of safe water, poor sanitation and hygiene. It is very common among young children. As there is a high incidence of water contamination during monsoons, there is an increase in the number of cases of Hepatitis A.

In developing countries where the level of sanitation is low along with poor hygienic practices, the incidence of Hepatitis A is high and almost 90 per cent children have been affected by Hepatitis A virus before the age of 10 years. Avoid outside food and water. Maintain hygiene and always wash your hands before having food.

If you are drenched in the rain, always take a shower and wash off all the bacteria from your body.Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

Take healthy and balanced diet and exercise regularly. It is important to consult a doctor at the earliest sign of Hepatitis. Undergo some basic diagnostic tests in case you feel tired and have other symptoms of Hepatitis which might not be diagnosed earlier.

Start taking treatment to counteract the issue. Maintain hygiene, sanitize your place and body often and always wash your hands before eating anything.–APP