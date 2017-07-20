Islamabad - A writ petition seeking court’s directions to declare the nomination of Najam Sethi and Ejaz Arif to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years as illegal was moved in the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

Tariq Asad Advocate moved the petition in person and cited federation through Secretary Ministry of Sports, Patron in Chief, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Prime Minister through his Principal Secretary, Chairman, Senate Standing Committee of Sports, Pakistan Cricket Board through its Chairman Najam Sethi, the Chairman Pakistan Super League (PSL), Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) through its Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through its Chairman, Secretary Establishment Division and seven others as respondents in this matter.

The petitioner prayed to the court to declare that the nomination of Najam Aziz Sethi and Ejaz Arif approved by the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, to the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a period of three years term starting from August 6, 2017, is mala fide, illegal and of no legal effect.

Tariq Asad requested the court to declare clause xxx of Article 4, clause 5 of Article 7, Article 10 and clause (s) of Article 12 of the PCB Constitution 2014 ultra vires of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and direct the Federal Government to amend the PCB Constitution to rectify the omissions mentioned hereinabove or frame the Constitution in accordance with law providing representation of all the neglected parties particularly the respondents No. 10 to 24 in order to promote Cricket in the interest of justice.

He also requested the court to direct respondent No. 4 Chairman PCB to place the details of administrative expenses amounting Rs3.30 billion incurred by PCB and the comparative figures of aggregate administrative expenses of the previous years since PCB’s establishment and direct FIA to investigate the matter whether Najam Sethi had deliberately let the players to commit spot fixing offence in the light of General Aslam Beg’s allegation that Najam Sethi is an Indian agent.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the extension of Najam Sethi for another period of three years and nomination of Ejaz Arif unlawful and of no legal effect in the circumstances mentioned herein above.

He further requested the court to direct chairman PCB to place all the details of expenditure incurred by the PCB to the advocates/law firms, legal consultants/ legal advisors, litigation, rendering legal opinions, drafting and all matters connected with legal field including TA & Day from the date of PCB’s establishment and to give an up-to-date report of each and every account to whom the payments were made up-do-date.

Tariq also prayed to the court to restrain respondent Chairman PCB from holding any elections in PCB till the final adjudication of the matter and let Shehryar continues till on adhoc basis.

He added that the court may direct NAB to conduct investigation/enquiry of irregularities and illegalities pointed out in the petition and meanwhile direct respondent No. 25 Interior Secretary to place the name of Najam Sethi on ECL.

shahid rao