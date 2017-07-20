Islamabad - Research Centre for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division will arrange first-ever International Calligraphy Exhibition in federal capital on August 25. An official of NH&LH division told APP that prominent calligraphers from various Islamic countries will participate in the exhibition and display their innovative work.

This four-day exhibition will provide a strong platform to the calligraphers within the country to show their skills and learn from the experience of calligraphers from other Islamic countries, reviving the urge in youth to learn this glorious art.

A meeting was held between Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui and Director General IRCICA, Dr Halit Eren in Istanbul in May to discuss the modalities for arranging this exhibition, the official said.

During the meeting, it was also decided that both of the countries will join hands for translation of books on Islamic culture and history in each other’s language. While IRCICA will also allocate special quota of training courses for Pakistani calligraphers, the official said.

An exhibition of traditional arts will also be arranged by the year 2018 by IRCICA and NH&LH Division.

Dr Halit was of the view that both the departments should jointly work to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the official added.



app