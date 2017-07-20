Rawalpindi - On the call of Pakistan Bar Council, the lawyers on Wednesday observed strike and did not appear before the courts for contesting cases in order to force Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to step down following the investigation report of JIT.

However, the call for strike in courts from the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Councils got a mixed response at district and high courts in Rawalpindi.

A good number of lawyers attended their cases both at district and high courts but by and large the lawyers stayed away from the court proceedings. Many litigants returned home with new dates only as their lawyers did not attend the court proceedings.

Advocate Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, President of DBA, when contacted, said that the bars had notified the strike call by the Pakistan and Punjab bar councils.

He added that some lawyers having cases of urgent nature attended the court proceedings. He said that by and large the law practitioners stayed away from the court proceedings.

To a quarry about the bar councils’ general body meetings to endorse the calls for resignation of the PM, Advocate Abbasi said they did not hold the meetings.

He added there was the possibility of clash between the lawyers associated with different political parties in the meetings over the resignation issue.

The DBA president said that the Pakistan and Punjab Bar Councils’ executive bodies announced the strike and they did not have general body meetings.

He added that the bar councils must have held the general body meetings to have unanimous decision about the strike for the PM’s resignation.

He said that it was the call for one day strike and the business would be as usual in the courts from Thursday till further announcement from the lawyers’ top bar councils.

Meanwhile, the litigants denounced act of lawyers of observing strike. They said the lawyers should not intervene into political turmoil and should take care of their clients. They said the chief justices of apex courts should take notice of the activities of lawyers.

