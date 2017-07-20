Islamabad - The Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) syndicate on Wednesday approved more than Rs2 billion budget for the institute for fiscal year 2017-18.

The decision was made by the university’s supreme body in meeting held here. The meeting also discussed a number of other items, including restoration of two academicians on their previous scales and launching of inquiries against officials.

An official said that Rs2660 million budget was approved by the university syndicate for the next fiscal year. The budget had to be approved in the month of June however it was delayed and okayed by the body on Wednesday. The budget includes Rs1,000 increment in medical allowance for the university employees.

The two academicians - Dr Asif Ali from the Mathematics Department and Dr Waheed Chaudhry from the Department of Anthropology - have been restored on their promoted scales of 21 and 20 respectively. “The letter of the demotion of officials has been withdrawn,” he added.

Both the officials were demoted in September 2016 by the syndicate when the Higher Education Commission (HEC) representative has raised concerns over their promotion.

A committee constituted to inquire the matter had recommended demotion of both officials. Both were appointed through Tenure Track System (TTS) and were promoted but the HEC had opposed the decision of their promotion. The official said that HEC has been requested by the university syndicate to review its concerns.

“The university has taken the decision to establish its autonomy as it was the jurisdiction of university syndicate to promote or demote any official,” he added.

The source also said that both the officials were not given the right of defense before the syndicate before demoting them. However after listening to their plea, the body decided to withdraw the letter of demotion.

However, the case of restoration of registrar QAU Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, who was sent on forced leave, was not discussed because the member inquiry committee did not attend the meeting. The matter of demotion of the registrar was referred to the legal advisor.

The source also informed The Nation that the issue of two other officials who were also sent on forced leave, including assistant registrar and controller examination was not discussed because it was a subjudice matter.

However, the supreme body approved the minutes regarding the inquiry against deputy registrar under E&D rules who was accused of forgery in admission letters case.



rahul basharat