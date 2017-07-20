Islamabad - Ministry National Health Services (NHS) in a meeting on Wednesday decided to expand the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) in fourteen more districts of the country.

The decision was taken in the 16th National Steering Committee meeting of PMNHP held under minister of State, NHS Saira Afzal Tarar.

The committee decided to expand the program in two district of Baluchistan and 12 districts of Punjab. The Balochistan districts include Khuzdar and Killa Abdullah and 12 districts of Punjab will be Muzaffargh, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Khushab, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur.

The National Steering Committee decided to include more districts in the PMNHP following the directions of Prime Minister and recommendations from provincial health department.

The committee also decided about the enhancement of beneficiary packages which will be provided to the enrolled beneficiaries during next phase of the programme.

The meeting was convened to take necessary decisions in the light of Prime Minister’s directives of expanding Prime Minister’s National Health Programme all across Pakistan to provide free of cost health insurance to poor families whose daily income is below Rs200 per day.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (NHSR&C), Additional Secretary (NHSRC), representative from PM Secretariat, representatives from provincial health departments, Ministry of Finance, representatives from State Life Insurance Corporation, NADRA and partner organization.

