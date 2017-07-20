Rawalpindi - The police unearthed a private torture cell being run by two constables at Soan area and also recovered a detainee from it during a raid on Wednesday.

The two cops-cum-operatives of the private cell along with a civilian accomplice have been arrested while a case was registered against them with the Police Station (Rawat).

The accused cops were identified as Tauseef Satti, posted at Police Station Saddar Bairooni Security-1, and Changez Khan who was serving in Police Station Morgah as constable. However, the name of the third accused could not be released by police.

According to sources, a citizen namely Naheem Ahmed lodged a complaint with Police Station Rawat stating that he along with his relative Nazir was going to Behria Town Phase-VII when a car stopped near them. He added two men stepped down from the car and grabbed Nazir and dragged him into the car forcibly.

He mentioned that later he received a call on his cell phone and the caller introduced himself as policeman and demanded Rs50,000 as bribe for the safe release of Nazir. He informed the police that the callers asked him to bring him money at Soan Camp.

The applicant demanded action against the kidnappers. Taking action, SHO Police Station Rawat Basharat Abbasi along with Sub Inspectors (SIs) Rana Akbar and Sarmad raided the said place and held three men, including cops namely Tauseef and Changez and shifted them to police station.

Later on, a police party, on revelations of accused, also raided a private torture cell at Soan area and recovered the detainee Nazir. The matter of heinous nature has also been brought into the notice of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi who ordered police to register a case against the accused and punish them accordingly. Police registered case and begun investigation.

SHO Basharat Abbasi, when contacted, said the cops detained Nazir after recovery of a small quantity of Charas from his possession. He said the cops later called the relatives of the detainee and demanded bribe to set Nazir free. He said police also recovered the detainee from a room rented out by the two cops. A civilian accomplice of the accused was also apprehended by police during raid, said SHO. He said police registered a case under section 382 (Theft after preparation made for causing death or hurt anybody) of PPC against the three accused while further investigation was on. Police would present the accused before the area magistrate today (Thursday) to obtain their physical remand, he said.



