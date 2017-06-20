Rawalpindi-Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday ordered Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to remove illegal constructions from Dhoke Syedan playground till June 22.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan directed a lawyer of RCB to remove the illegal constructions from the ground as the court had already issued a stay order.

The bench was hearing a contempt of court petition filed by Advocate Anwar Dar who had claimed that the RCB authorities had started new construction work on the playground spreading at an area of 108 kanals and seven marlas in populous locality of Dhoke Syedan.

Filed through advocate Inamur Rahim, the petitioner had accused Dr Saima Shah, executive officer of RCB, and other officials of violating the stay order granted by the high court in 2012 stopping construction work on the park land.

The court will take up main case against efforts to change the playground land into residential and commercial plots on June 22.

In the case, the petitioner filed the case in 2009 and maintained that there was no park and no playground for residents of Dhoke Syedan, Tench Bhatta, Ghaziabad, and Misriyal Road.

The petitioner had maintained that the cantonment authorities and defence ministry wanted to auction the land after converting it into residential and commercial plots.

The petitioner had further claimed that the land did not belong to the defence ministry rather it was owned by Punjab government.

During the proceedings of the case, the Punjab government informed the court that the land was duly owned by the provincial government. On the other hand, the defence ministry had contested that some portion of the land was owned by the federal government and the land would be sold to generate funds for construction of new headquarters for army in Islamabad.

The petitioner had urged on the high court to direct the authorities to declare the land as a public part and a playground for area residents in public interest.