Islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad Khalid Khattak has issued directions to deploy police contingents at important places, shopping centres, main markets from this week till Chand Raat for the maximum safety and convenience to public.

Eid shopping will be at peak in the federal capital during the ongoing week following which IGP Islamabad Khalid Khattak has directed to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city, the police source said.

On his special instructions, he said SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani and SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob have devised security and traffic plan respectively deputing police contingents at all important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public.

Police commandos have been deployed at different places apart from patrolling by ASPs, DSPs, Inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations. All the police stations have been directed to ensure fool proof security arrangements in their respective areas. More than 500 policemen in the form of various teams headed by zonal DSPs, inspectors, beat officers will be deployed.

In main markets and shopping centres, two officers of inspector rank while one inspector in smaller markets will monitor security duties, the police source added.

DSPs will supervise the overall security arrangements in their respective areas and to report zonal SPs regarding policing measures. Lady police and lady commandoes will also perform security duties in the markets while Falcon Vehicles, teams of QRF and Bravo Vehicles will ensure patrolling in the assigned areas.

Policemen in plain clothes will also perform duties at busy shopping centres to keep a vigilant eye on car lifters and criminals while special ACLC teams will also patrol in the various areas besides special checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that all Station House Officers would maintain close coordination with other police wings for ensuring elaborate security.

Special police deployment will be also ensured at Blue Area, Super Market, Jinnah Super Market, sectors F-10 and F-11, and I-10 , Faizabad, Aabpara market while police reserves will remain standby for assistance in case of any untoward situation.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has also constituted special squads to maintain traffic flow in the capital and a detailed deployment plan has been made to control the traffic in the city. He has also directed the staffers to take strict action against one wheeling, racing and those running bikes and vehicles without silencers.

Special traffic police squads will also keep patrolling to curb one-wheeling and racing practices. SSP (Traffic) said that special plan has been prepared on the occasion and Islamabad police will assist traffic police to curb rash driving and one-wheeling.

Police source said that more than 100 cops from Islamabad Traffic Police including one SP, three DSPs, 11 inspectors, 50 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors and other lower subordinates will perform duties at important shopping centres from 6pm onwards. As per the plan, SSP (Traffic) will monitor the duties while vehicles, motorbikes and lifters have been provided to ITP cops.