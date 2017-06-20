Islamabad-The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on Monday extended the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme (PMNHP) to Abbottabad where more than 30,000 families would be facilitated.

Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar launched the programme in Abbottabad in a ceremony by distributing health cards among enrolled families below the poverty line.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi, public representatives and notables of the district were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Tarar said that under the programme 30,521 families are being provided health cards for free treatment from empanelled public and private sector hospitals.

She said that under the direction of the prime minister the programme is being expanded to the entire country in a phased manner.

The minister highlighted that this was the largest health initiative providing free services to the poorest of the poor for the very first time.

“We believe in delivering to the masses and our work speaks for itself,” she said.

The minister said that under the programme underprivileged people are getting this facility free of cost.

“We don’t believe in hollow slogans and mere campaigning on social media,” she said.

Tarar said that today the situation in Pakistan is much better then when they were voted in by the people in 2013.

There is a sea change in the security situation; the energy crisis is being resolved with zero industrial and domestic loadshedding on its way out.

She also said that massive improvement has been seen in macroeconomic stability. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project has been launched and Pakistan is being seen as a top destination for investment, the minister said.

She vowed to continue to serve the masses and said nothing will stop their march towards progress and changing the destiny of people of the country.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also spoke on the occasion and thanked the prime minister and health minister on behalf of the people of Abbottabad for launching a programme that would cater to the critical health needs of the poor.