Rawalpindi-Police booked an unidentified man for demanding extortion from a lady health visitor (LHV) while impersonating himself as Daesh commander, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation.

The case was registered with Airport police station under section 25-D Telegraph Act on complaint of Shagufta Naz, sources added.

According to sources, a lady namely Shagufta Naz appeared before Airport police station and lodged a complaint stating that she is working as a LHV in a basic health unit in Rehmatabad and has an eight-year-old son. She added that she received a phone call on her cell number and the caller introduced himself as Daesh commander and demanded Rs500,000 as extortion. She said the caller also threatened her of kidnapping her son in case of non-payment of extortion money. She appealed police to trace the caller and register a case against him. Police lodged a case against the unidentified caller and started an investigation, sources said.