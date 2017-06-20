Rawalpindi-Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Saddar Bairooni police station during a ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by SP Saddar Iftikharul Haq, SP Headquarters Ameer Abdullah Niazi, DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak, Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rafaqat SDO Building Zahid Irshad and building contractor.

After inaugurating the building, the RPO inspected different parts of the police station and instructed the contractor to complete the remaining work in stipulated time period so that the policing work could be started in the new building.

Meanwhile, the RPO distributed cash (Eid package) among the heirs of martyred police officers besides forming various committees in other districts to facilitate them.

He also awarded cash prizes and CC-II to traffic wardens Muhammad Waqas, Shafiqueur Rehman, Navid and Nauman for good performance during the year 2016-17. He also gave cash prizes of Rs10,000 and Rs5,000 and CC-II to other police officers for tracing criminals, solving cases in time and arresting proclaimed offenders. The police officers included SI Muhammad Arif, Inspector Rafaqat Hussain (former SHO Rawat police station), SI Yasir Matloob Kiyani (former SHO Wah Saddar police station), SI Muhammad Arshad (HIU of Saddar Circle), SI Riaz Hussain, SI Qamar Javed, SI Muhammad Saeed, SI Nadim Zafar, SI Imtiaz Hussain, SI Muhammad Akbar, SI Amir Rafique, SI Muhammad Aslam, SI Naheed Akhter, SI Muhammad Ilyas, SI Intezar Hussain, SI Muhammad Idrees, SI Muhammad Riaz, SI Liaquat Ali, SI Muhammad Saeed, SI Ghulam Shabir, ASI Israr Hussain, ASI Jamal Nawaz, ASI Khan Ijaz, ASI Asim Bashir and ASI Muhammad Javed.

According to sources, Fakhar snubbed the police officers and the contractor for completing the construction work of police station with a delay of four years. He also made it clear that a case would also be moved to anti-corruption department against the contractor and others who are responsible for using substandard material in the building.