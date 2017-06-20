Islamabad-Shehzad Town police have arrested two criminals involved in snatching cash from people outside Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

The police officials said that SP (Rural) Dr Syed Tanveer Mustafa constituted a special team under supervision of SHO Shehzad Town Police Station to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gunpoint.

The team succeeded to arrest Bilal and Ibrar Shah involved in snatching cash from people at gunpoint. Police recovered Rs20,000 and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from them while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 11 outlaws, including six Afghan nationals, involved in dacoities in various areas of the city and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman said. On a tip off, Loi Bher police raided in forest area along the G.T Road and nabbed six Afghan nationals involved in dacoities. They have been identified as Imran, Rehan, Sultan, Baseer, Amjad and Hameed while police recovered two pistols and ammunition from them.

Their two days physical remand has been obtained from the concerned court and further investigation is underway. Moreover, police held five other outlaws in possession of two pistols and narcotics.