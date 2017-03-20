rawalpindi - The Punjab government has decided to construct Rescue 1122 buildings in all tehsils of Rawalpindi while funds in this regard have also been released.

A decision was taken during a meeting between MNA Malik Abrar and Deputy Commissioner Talat Mohammad Gondal. They reviewed progress on development schemes. The Punjab government directed the relevant officers to utilise all funds for constructing the buildings of Rescue 1122 in all tehsils. Meanwhile, the directions were issued to speed up pace of development projects initiated in the Rawalpindi Division.

New development projects were also identified during the meeting to overcome the problems, flaws and shortcomings left in ongoing development projects and make them beneficial for the public.