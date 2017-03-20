islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that medical facilities at Capital Hospital would be further improved and up-gradation of the hospital would be carried out in line with the modern standards.

Mayor of Islamabad expressed these views during a meeting, which was attended by Executive Director Capital Hospital and other senior officers of the Authority. The meeting reviewed one year performance of the Capital Hospital.

On this occasion, the Mayor was informed that CDA Hospital has treated 768,945 patients during the year 2016. This number includes both CDA employees as well as outdoor patients. He was informed that 383,235 out door patients were provided treatment at CDA hospital during the previous year in addition to the 12,169 in door ward admissions. Furthermore, 323,160 pathology laboratory examinations, 3562 operation theater procedures, 21682 general radiology and 2509 imaging radiology, 8,090 provided physiotherapies, 11,033 ECGs, 1476 ECHO, 90 ETT and dialysis of 1,939 patients were also conducted during the year 2016. Moreover, cardiology department treated 25091 patients. These patients include 23790 entitled and 1501 non entitled patients with the average of 2108 patients per day.

Furthermore, during the 2016, 3506 operations were performed at different departments of CDA Hospital. Out of these operations 1368 were conducted at General Surgery, 647 Gynecology, 386 Orthopedic, 324 ENT, 276 Urology and 505 Operation of Ophthalmology.

Moreover, 848 babies were born at the Capital Hospital in the year 2016 including 790 of the entitled patients and 58 non-entitled patients. Similarly 333 people also expired at the Capital Hospital during the year 2016 including 291 entitled and 42 non-entitled. Dialyses of 1939 patients were also carried out at the Capital Hospital. These patients include 1866 entitled and 73 non-entitled patients.