islamabad - The homicide unit of Islamabad police has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in killing a person at `Jhang Syedan’ in the area of Koral police station, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said there had been exchange of hot words between two parties over a minor issue of parking vehicle on March 3, 2017 at Jhang Syedan area which led to the incident. Four persons of a party killed Hafiz Rashid and injured two others after repeated attacks with daggers and fled from the scene.

After this incident, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani directed SP (Rural) Dr Syed Tanveer Mustafa to ensure arrest of the killers. He constituted a team including Sub-Inspectors Ulfat Arif, Saif Ullah and others which succeeded to arrest four persons for their alleged involvement in killing the person and wounding two others. They have been identified as Shah Nawaz, Saeed Akhtar, Zahid Mehmud and Tasaduq and police have obtained their physical remand from the concerned court. Further investigation is underway, said the police.