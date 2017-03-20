islamabad - Legal community of the federal capital has announced to observe complete strike today (Monday) to protest the alleged harassment by police officials.

The lawyers will not appear before the courts both at trial courts and high court level and will boycott the courts proceedings.

The legal community decided to observe strike on the joint call of Islamabad Bar Association and Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and demanded suspension of Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Margalla and other police officials involved in harassing the lawyers, including joint secretary of IHCBA Asif Tamboli Advocate.

Talking to The Nation, media coordinator of IBA Chaudhary Khalid Advocate told that some police officials of Police Station Margalla took a lawyer to the police station for not having documents of vehicle although he told them about his identity as a lawyer.

Later, Chaudhary Khalid said that a scuffle between policemen and lawyers occurred in the court of a sessions judge during the hearing of an application moved by the affected lawyer seeking registration of a case against police for allegedly harassing him.

He said that the SHO of the said police station also picked up the joint secretary of IHCBA and took him to the police station. The police also harassed him there and freed him after other lawyers intervened in this matter.

Khalid said that both bars of Islamabad had decided to observe the strike against this highhandedness by police officials today. He said that the legal fraternity is demanding immediate suspension of SHO Police Station Margalla and other policemen involved in harassing the lawyers.