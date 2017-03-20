islamabad - A youngster has been stabbed to death with a dagger within the Sabzi Mandi Police jurisdiction.

A youngster identified as Asim Mehkan was stabbed to death with a dagger by unidentified persons in Sector I-11.

A passerby spotted the body and informed police about the issue. The police reached the area and shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have started investigation.

Man killed in hit-and-run incident

A man has been killed in hit-and-run incident within the Aabpara Police jurisdiction.

Abdul Sattar was crossing the road in G-7 area when he was crushed to death by a speeding Suzuki Bolan EC-461. The injured was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Boy abducted in Rawalpindi

A boy has been abducted from the Rata Amral Police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Basheer, a resident of Rata Amral, lodged a complaint with the local police that unidentified kidnappers have abducted his son Aurangzeb from a local market. The police have registered a case and started investigation.