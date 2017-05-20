Islamabad - Islamabad police have busted a gang of five persons, including four Afghan nationals, involved in murder and dacoity cases, police spokesman said Friday.

He said that SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani assigned a special task to SP (Industrial Area) to ensure arrests of those involved in dacoity at the house of Chinese national and murder of Major Zeeshan during dacoity. A team worked hard and succeeded in arresting a gang of five criminals, including four Afghan nationals, involved in several dacoity incidents in Lahore and twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. They have been identified as Azhar, Sher alias Shakti, Qasim, Gul Haleem and Heer Kareem. The police team also recovered weapons and ammunition from them. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to kill Major Zeeshan when he resisted during dacoity bid in Industrial Area police station limits and also loot the house of a Chinese national. They confessed to strike in various areas of sectors I-8, I-9, I-10, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed and Satellite Town. Sabzi Mandi police have nabbed these persons and sent them to jail.