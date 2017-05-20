Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has cancelled the layout plan and NOC issued to Roshan Pakistan housing scheme in sector E-16 (Zone-II) Islamabad.

A letter has been issued to this effect by CDA Director Housing Societies. The action has been taken for the management of the housing scheme having failed to comply with the directions of the authority regarding the submission of revenue documents and payment of outstanding fee/penalties, despite the issuance of final notice in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the civic agency has imposed major penalty on CDA Deputy Director (Civil) Shahzad Ali Qureshi on various acts of omission and commission committed by the accused officer constituting inefficiency and misconduct. He has been terminated from service with effect from January 1, 2010, the date of his absence from duties, says an order. Furthermore, CDA has suspended Nasir Hameed, Assistant Director Water Production, Water Supply Directorate, MCI.

He was declared responsible in the inquiry report conducted regarding the theft of water from the main supply line of Simly Dam, Islamabad.