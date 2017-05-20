Islamabad - Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has chastised Assistant Commissioner (City) Islamabad Syed Asghar Ali for trying to administer polio drops to the daughter of one of his senior female officers, which led to a heated argument with the husband of the officer at a day-care centre here on Wednesday.

The ‘efficiency’ on part of the officer cost him his position as his services were immediately surrendered to the Establishment Division. The action was so swift that he was given only one hour time for explaining his position before his services were placed at the disposal of the Establishment Division, for further posting elsewhere. The explanation letter asked the officer as to why disciplinary proceedings may not be initiated against him in addition to registration of FIR for ‘intimidation’.

According to the officer, federal minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, while chairing a meeting just a day before the incident, had directed that stern action must be taken against all kind of refusals and if need be the DC/ACs shall take strict legal action, including lodging of FIR against violators /defaulters. The argument took place between the officer and father of the girl who was present at the day-care centre at that time. However, the officer said that the female officer also got involved on phone.

A letter issued by the office of Chief Commissioner ICT stated that services of Syed Asghar Ali, presently posted as Assistant Commissioner (City), Islamabad in ICT administration, are no more required. The Chief Commissioner office requested the Establishment Division that the officer be posted elsewhere.

Earlier, he was asked to explain his position in the wake of his ‘abusive’ behaviour. The explanation letter issued by Director Admin Chief Commissioner Office said the officer on May 17, 2017, was present in sector G-6 in connection with anti-polio campaign. “Upon certain refusal cases, instead of amicably resolving the issue, you resorted to harassment and abusive behaviour.

Moreover, this is not for the first time that such a felony on your part has been brought into the notice of this office”, read the Explanation letter issued to the officer.

The letter further said that this attitude is no longer tolerable and unbecoming of an officer. Asghar was asked to explain his position within an hour of receipt of the letter as to why disciplinary proceedings may not be initiated against him in addition to registration of FIR for intimidation. The Explanation letter stated that the officer failed to give a satisfactory reply to the same.

It further stated that the officer raided an Anti-Narcotics Force-run rehabilitation centre, booked its employees under Anti-Quackery provisions and did not pay any heed to the exhortation of its staff. The matter was brought into the knowledge of Chief Commissioner Office by ANF high ups.

During the conduct of local bodies elections, being the officer-in-charge, the officer was duty-bound to make timely arrangements for polling station. However, upon his sheer inability to do so timely, he tried to occupy a school at the eleventh hour which was a notified IGCSE Centre for Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

This caused much hue and cry and the Chief Commissioner Office was again barraged by complaints which included school administration and parents. The allegations against the officer further include that during the conduct of polio campaign, instead of amicably resolving the issue, he harassed the female staff of RMS, One World Campus E-11 and tried to forcibly shift female staff including principal, who was wife of a serving senior army officer, into police mobile.

The allegations against the officer said that he was time and again asked to redress his behavior viz-a-viz public dealing but he miserably failed to do so.

Explaining his position, AC City, Syed Asghar Ali stated that on May 17, 2017, at around 1000 hours, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad informed him that the officials of an unnamed school/day-care centre located at house no 4, street 72, G-6/4, are refusing/resisting administration of polio drops. The Deputy Commissioner directed him to amicably resolve the matter and if the matter is not resolved then strict legal action should be taken against those responsible. He immediately reached the spot along with police officials and met the school management and requested them to allow the polio staff to administer polio drops otherwise, legal action shall be initiated against them. Eventually, the management of the said establishment agreed to allow the polio team to administer polio drops.

The officer stated that all the children were administered polio drops except one whose father introduced himself as husband of Maryam Mumtaz, Director Excise and Taxation, Islamabad. The father of the girl child started bullying him. Meanwhile, he received a call from Maryam Mumtaz in which she started shouting at him in a very aggressive manner, the Explanation read. “How dare you harass my husband and forcing my daughter to get the polio drops”, the officer quoted Maryam as having threatened him on phone. She did not listen to me and continued shouting at me in an aggressive manner and threatened me of dire consequences and disconnected the phone, he added. Upon instructions, the officer instructed the polio team to administer the polio drops to the child on catch-up day. According to the explanation, the officer also showed his willingness to apologise the female officer, being his senior colleague. He also contradicted the allegation of harassment. However, he was surrendered to the Establishment Division in haste.