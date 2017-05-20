Rawalpindi - A man was gunned down in his home by unknown killer at Afshan Colony, sources informed on Friday.

According to sources, one Qaiser Abbas was present in his when an unknown killer barged into his house and opened firing at him. As a result, Qaiser sustained a bullet injury into his head and died on the spot.

The killer managed escape from the scene while police rushed to the crime scene and took the dead body into custody. A murder case has been registered against the Unknown killer, they said. They said the reason behind murder was not known to the police while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, Rangers along with personnel of other intelligence agencies have conducted search operation in limits of Police Station RA Bazaar.

The operation was carried out in Faisal Colony and its suburbs during which 193 houses and 13 shops were searched.

The LEAs also taken 4 suspects into custody after recovering weapons and a motorcycle from their possession. The detainees were shifted to police station for further investigation.