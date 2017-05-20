Rawalpindi - Punjab Government has failed to appoint information commissioners and provide adequate funds to the Punjab Information Commission over the period of three years since 2013.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of Sustainable Social Development organization (SSDO) told journalists here on Friday that citizens’ right to information is on stake.

The provincial government has not taken any step to strengthen the Punjab Information Commission to protect the Right to Information. Punjab Government should allocate budget for the Punjab Information Commission in upcoming budget 2017-18.

He said the Punjab government had made a legislation on the Right to Information law and made a commission to protect the citizens’ right to information but the commission has not provided staff over the period of three years.

He said that the Chief Information Commissioner and two information commissioners have completed their tenure in March 2017 but the posts are still lying vacant.

He said that the Government of Punjab is not taking serious steps to strengthen and empower Punjab Information Commission to protect the right to information of citizens. A law on Punjab Transparency and Right to Information was made in 2013 but the information commission has not provided sufficient funds and staff.

He said the journalists and citizens are facing serious challenges in practising their right to information as the provincial government had not provided staff to the information commission to carry out its functions.

He said that the government should take steps to strengthen the Punjab Information Commission by providing those funds and staff in upcoming budget 2017-18.

He said that all public bodies are bound to proactively disclose the information through websites and notice boards under section 4 of Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 but they are unable to do that due to lack of budget and resources.

The government should provide them sufficient funds to introduce information technology based tools to share the day to day information with citizens to strengthen the citizens’ participation in decision-making and to ensure transparency in the public offices, he added.