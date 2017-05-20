Islamabad - Senior Sports Journalist Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai was manhandled by Abid Kiyani, his son Umar Kiyani and number of other accomplices, when he was performing his official duties at the National Cricket Ground.

When this scribe reached the spot, main gate of the national ground was locked down and CDA Assistant Director Ch Shahzad along with his officials Abid Kiyani and his son Umar Kiynai, who were also involved in the incident during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Diamond Ground, were roaming around, shouting and warning the journalist and others of dire consequences.

When asked about the incident, Ch Shahzad claimed Ayaz and Shabbir Ahmed, Secretary of the national ground, who had developed serious issues with Abid Kiynai arrived and forcibly tried to enter the ground premises claiming they had the court orders for entering the ground. Although they had the court orders, yet they should have come to CDA legal department for implementing the court order, he added.

Shahzad alleged that he was manhandled and Umar was beaten but eye-witnesses at the venue informed The Nation that Shabbir along with Ayaz and a few journalists reached the ground and showed the court orders but instead of paying heed to their request, Umar Kiyani and his father Abid Kiyani started abusing Ayaz and Shabbir. They said that Ayaz informed them that he is a journalist and performing his duties but still they were abused and thrashed.

Later on the intervention of senior journalists, CDA union and other respectable, Ch Shahzad and Ayaz resolved their differences and hugged each other. But to the surprise of many, Umar and his father never accepted their mistake and were still issuing warning Ayaz and Shabbir of dire consequences.

Ayaz while talking to The Nation said he got a call from Shabbir that he is going to take possession of the national ground. I reach the spot and when tried to enter the ground’s premises, Umar Kiyani, his father Abid and others started abusing and manhandled me, he said, adding someone from the players come to rescue me from the mob attack.

He said that the attackers hit a player with a rod and he was severely injured. This is not the way, if Abid Kiyani enjoys the Mayor’s backing, he must understand we are journalists and it is our job to cover events. We have nothing to do with ground’s possession as it is a public property and we will cover the event in the future too, he added.

Meanwhile, Ayaz along with former national Press Club President Sharyar

Khan, RIUJ former President Waqar Satti and NPC former joint secretary Mohsin Ijaz met with SSP and lodged a written complaint against Abid and his son Umar.