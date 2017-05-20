Rawalpindi - Ex-MNA Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan, uncle of the Top City’s detained owner Kunwar Moeez Khan, has called on Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and sought his personnel help to resolve the case of Moeez on merit, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

The former legislator told the interior minister that his nephew Kunwar Moeez Khan is being roped in a fake case by the law enforcement agencies to just deprive him of precious land.

He said no proclaimed offender or weapons were recovered during raid by rangers and LEAs.

He also told the minister that unknown men have occupied Top City’s offices illegally and not allowing anybody to visit the society. He added his nephew is innocent and have no links with MQM. He requested the minister to come forward to rescue his nephew.

Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan assured ex-MNA Kunwar Qutubuddin Khan that he would look into the matter and would resolve it on merit.

The media director of Interior Ministry Sarfraz did not reply to a message sent by this correspondent on his cell number for confirming either interior minister had met with ex-MNA or not.

Pakistan Rangers along with other LEAs raided residence, offices and private housing society in federal capital on May 12 and held more than 25 people, including Kunwar Moeez Khan, his father and brother in law, and other servants. Rangers got registered a terrorism case against Kunwar Moeez Khan and six others and presented them before anti terrorism court obtaining physical remand for 15 days.