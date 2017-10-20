Rawalpindi - The convocation of the Foundation University Medical College was held at the University Auditorium here on Thursday. Lt Gen Syed Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, HI(M) (Retd), the Secretary Defence,

Ministry of Defence and Chancellor, Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) was the chief guest. Maj Gen Khadim Hussain, Rector FUI and Maj Gen Dr Akhtar Waheed, Director FU Islamabad Campus were also present on the occasion.

As many as 155 MBBS graduates were awarded degrees by the Secretary Defence. The chief guest also awarded six gold medals, five silver medals and 54 merit certificates. The award for best graduating student was clinched by Dr Anusha Pervaiz.

In his welcome address, Rector Foundation University Islamabad highlighted the progress and academic excellence FUI has achieved in the past years. He said, “Foundation University Islamabad has been ranked as Category “W4” (the highest academic rating category) by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). FUI is also ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System Certified by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS). The university programs of study have been accredited by HEC, PMDC, CPSP, PEC and NCEAC.” He said the 820 bedded Fauji Foundation Hospital (A Teaching Hospital of Medical College) with State of the art facilities can be compared favourably with any other modern hospital of international repute. The chief guest, in his address, said that that since its inception the Foundation University has progressed at a remarkable pace. A very committed and dedicated team of professional faculty and management through sheer selfless hard work and focused approach has set a very high standard of academic as well as administrative excellence in a relatively short span of time. While acknowledging the dedicated endeavours of the Foundation University Islamabad Campus in the field of medical education, he said, Foundation University Medical College has earned a very respectable place in the medical educational fraternity both at national and international levels. He hoped that the College of Dentistry (FUCD) and the Institute of Rehab Sciences (FUIRS) shall also follow the footprints of Medical College to achieve academic excellence.

He stressed, “Throughout human history, the nations that accumulated and used scientific knowledge, always led the others. In the modern world, where knowledge accumulation is increasing with every passing year, the fear of a knowledge gap between the developed and the developing nations is widening further. Pakistan being no exception is also making determined efforts to promote higher education and research in the country.” The Chancellor FUI advised the graduating students that they must not consider this success as the accomplishment of their goals. This achievement only marks beginning of a persistent endeavour to learn and contribute for the service of humanity in general and the Nation in particular. He hoped that the young doctors shall whole heartedly serve the cause of humanity and will contribute to their utmost to meet the healthcare requirement of our society. He also congratulated the parents and guardians of graduating students. In the end, Rector FUI presented a University souvenir to the chief guest.