Rawalpindi - As many as nine dengue fever cases have been detected in several areas of Wah Cantt, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Thursday.

The dengue patients were shifted to some private hospitals including Quaid-i-Azam International Hospital for medical treatment, sources added.

A team of Wah Cantonment Board (WCB) has reportedly visited some areas and launched fumigation campaign on the complaint of some locals, sources said.

According to sources, the dengue haemorrhagic fever cases continue to emerge in Wah Cantt and its suburbs as nine persons were admitted to hospitals for medical treatment.

They said two confirmed dengue patients were detected in Barahma Village who were taken to QAIH at Golra Mor. The patients have been identified as Haji Pervaiz and Mrs Ikram. Similarly, five dengue patients have reportedly been found in New City Colony whereas two more dengue confirmed cases were reported in Losar Sharfu, a suburb of Wah Cantt. Sources said the QAIH administration has sent the two dengue patients home after providing medical treatment. Some locals, while talking to The Nation, said the government and health department are not paying heed toward alarming situation in Wah Cantt where dengue outbreak have affected many people. They said they had also lodged complaints with authorities of Wah Cantonment Board but a team of sanitary workers was sent only in Barhama Village where they fumigated the streets and roads to kill dengue mosquitoes.

They demanded Chief Minister Punjab and cantonment board authorities to start fumigation campaign in Wah Cantt to eliminate dengue mosquitoes.

Meanwhile, six more dengue confirmed patients have landed in Special Dengue Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where doctors have started medicating them, sources disclosed. The dengue patients were identified as Wazeer (35), hails from Gulzar-i-Quaid, Seerat, resident of Chaklala Scheme-III, Muhammad Shahid (35), lives in Chaman Zar Colony, Umar (22) of Muslim Colony, Saeed (60) resident of Adyala Road and Rehmat (6) of Islamabad, sources said.