Islamabad - Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) on Thursday suspended a cardiac surgeon from services on accusation of sexually harassing a trainee lady doctor, official said on Thursday.

SZABMU issued the notification of suspension of the doctor after the charges against him were proved, said official.

The notification said, “In pursuance of the recommendations of the anti-sexual harassment committee of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, the service of Dr Humayun Iqbal, Assistant Professor (Cardiac Surgery) is put on suspension with immediate effect”.

After several hearing, the three member committee comprising Prof Abid Zaheer Farooqi, Prof Naeem Akhtar and Dr Ayesha Isani Majeed, submitted its report before university administration with recommendations of suspension of the services under charges of harassment.

A trainee lady doctor at Department of Cardiology PIMS had lodged an application before the VC SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram, alleging that the Assistant Professor Dr Humayun Iqbal tried to molest her during duty hours.

Talking to The Nation, VC SZABMU Prof Dr Javed Akram confirmed the suspension of the doctor from services. “The accused has been suspended and will be not allowed to enter Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS),” he said. VC also stated that because Dr Humayun Iqbal was hired through SZABMU syndicate his complete termination will take place through university syndicate and senate.

The university administration has been served with the legal notice by the accused doctor. “We received a legal notice today that the case has been taken to court,” he said.

Dr Humayun Iqbal who was also struck-off from the British hospital under the similar charges declared all the allegations against him baseless and a conspiracy by the ‘mafia’. The doctor, welcoming the inquiry, had claimed that the allegations against him were engineered by specific elements to malign him.