Islamabad - The city administration has taken notice of the entry fee being collected from the general public by the administration of Centaurus Mall and asked them to explain their position within three days. A letter written to the general manager of the biggest mall of the capital city by the deputy commissioner Islamabad said that they have noticed that the mall is charging Rs300 as entry fee for the general public which is tantamount to breach of fundamental rights of the citizens.

The letter asked the management to explain their position along with the authority of law under which the said fee is being collected within a period of three days. The letter warned that if the management failed to explain their position, legal action will be taken against them. Islamabad’s biggest shopping mall, Centaurus Mall, had announced that some visitors will be required to purchase entry coupons. The management called it a move to avoid overcrowding. However, some people are exempted from the scheme.

The public notice listed 23 types of people who will not have to purchase the entry coupons. Those exempted included all women and children under 12, senior citizens, lawmakers and executives, diplomats and foreigners, journalists and lawyers, members of country clubs, doctors and teachers. According to the insiders, the action was taken to keep out ‘Pindi Boys’. The mall management, however, defended the move as a measure to facilitate the customers.