PTDC to set up decorative fountain in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to establish a Fountain in federal capital for the entertainment of people. An official of PTDC told APP that the fountain would be decorated with cultural monument and sculpture of celebrities. He said that PTDC has started work for acquiring land for the project to provide recreational point to the visitors of capital city.

A fountain is a piece of architecture which pours water into a basin or jets it into the air for a decorative effect. Fountains are used to decorate city parks and squares; to honour individuals or events; for recreation and for entertainment. The musical fountain combines moving jets of water, coloured lights and recorded music, controlled by a computer, for dramatic effects. Drinking Fountain provides clean drinking water in public buildings, parks and public spaces.–APP

Colombian festival to entertain capital residents

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Embassy of Colombia would organise ‘Colombian Festival’ on October 25 at PNCA F-5/1 Islamabad. During the festival, a number of exciting activities would be arranged including an exhibition of Amazing Amazon at gallery No.10/11. Films screening also be arranged in the festival. First film Screening of the Cinema festival “Gabo: the magic of Reality” would also be organized at Auditorium of PNCA.–APP

The 2nd Film screening of the cinema festival “Colombia: Wild magic” would also be organised. Colombian Salsa Dance Workshop would also be the part of the festival.