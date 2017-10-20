Islamabad - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications has directed the concerned authorities on Thursday to put an end to the selling of low-quality items at high prices at the stops along the Motorway.

Earlier, the committee which met at the NH&MP office was informed that commuters are being over-charged for poor quality food at the Motorway stops. The Standing Committee directed the NHA to look into the matter and report back to the Committee. The Standing Committee has also recommended that M-9 should be brought to the general standards of Motorways after being informed that the facilities available at M-2 are not available at M-9. The committee has also been informed that the several newly-built Highways and Motorways of Sindh and Balochistan have not been deployed with motorway police due to lack of approval from the Finance Division for the necessary funds. Taking notice of the matter, the Committee directed that Communications Division should follow the case carefully and resolve it within a month. The Committee observed that the CPEC is about to complete but the Communications Division still needs time to organize its workforce to look after the Motorways.

No road signs have been placed on Lyari Expressway and Northern Bypass. Because the allowance and the pay raise of Motorway Police are less than that of the Provincial Police, police officials are not willing to leave the latter force to join the former. On approval and direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Standing Committee directed that the pay and allowances of the employees of National Highways and Motorway should be increased. The meeting was presided over by Chairman, Standing Committee of National Assembly on Communications, Muhammad Muzammil Qureshi and attended by Minister of State for Communications Muhammad Anwaar Chaudhary, Members National Assembly Saleem Rehman, Engineer Hamid-ul-Haq Khalil, Sanjay Perwani, Mrs. Naseema Hafeez Panezai, Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Shahjehan Munir Mangrio, Chairman, NHA Shahid Tarar and many senior civil officers.