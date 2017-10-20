Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) involved in a case of land fraud during a raid in South Punjab, informed sources on Thursday.

The arrested PO, identified as Riaz Ahmed, was a resident of house number 859/10, Dheri Hassanabad. Sources claimed that Riaz Ahmed was also allegedly involved in Modarba scandal and was wanted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, a man named Asim Ali lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Civil Line stating that he had contracted a deal with a property dealer Riaz Ahmed for purchasing a plot of 1kanal in DHA Lahore for Rs 14 million. According to him, he paid Rs 8 million to Riaz of the price but the property dealer refused to give him the allotment letter. He said that Riaz handed him a bank cheque worth Rs8 million, which was bounced by the bank manager due to insufficient amount in the account of the property dealer. Police lodged FIR against the accused and began investigation. After carrying out a raid in South Punjab, on a tip off, the police managed to capture the accused, they said.

Sources revealed that the accused Riaz Ahmed is said to be close aide of a man involved in Modarba scam and is accused of swindling million of rupees from people in Lalkurti, where he (Riaz) runs a catering service in Bata Chowk. Sources added that NAB also filed a reference against him and attached his moveable and immoveable property for his alleged involvement in Modarba scam. In the meanwhile, the accused managed to obtain pre arrest bail from court and later on absconded and did not face trial. The court declared him as PO, sources said. Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Yasir Abbas, however, when contacted, said that police apprehended a PO, Riaz Ahmed for his involvement in bank cheque fraud case. He said he has no knowledge of the accused being wanted by NAB. He vowed to police that he would hand over the accused to the bureau if the investigators seek his custody. NAB spokesman was not available for his comments.