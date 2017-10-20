ISLAMABAD - The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has established a quality control department to check the quality of daily use items being sold at its outlets across the country. Before awarding contract, the department will get samples of various items from all tender holders which will be sent to laboratories for checking the standard of items, Spokesman of USC Senior General Manager PR Wajid Swati told APP here Thursday. He said this exercise for checking the standard of the items would help provision of best quality commodities to the consumers at affordable prices, and will also create positive perception about Utility Stores among common men. Swati said that all utility stores products are certified by ISO and Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority.

He informed that currently over 5000 outlets are working across the country including far flung areas of Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan to provide cheaper daily use items to especially poor segment of the society.