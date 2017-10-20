Islamabad - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Academic Staff Association (ASA) – dubbing the ongoing protest on the campus a ‘conspiracy’– has demanded immediate resignation of the vice-chancellor (VC).

President ASA Dr Ishtiaq Ali, briefing the media on the situation of the campus, said that the strike is a conspiracy against the university, which is being held with the collusion of the university administration and a handful of elements.

“Above 90 per cent students and teachers want academic activities resumed in the campus, but few elements have made the university hostage,” he said.

Declaring the sitting VC Prof Dr Javed Ashraf responsible for the entire crisis of the university, ASA president said that ‘unseen’ hands are not removing the VC.

“VC’s ‘excellent incompetence’ has been proved, ASA wrote letters to the university’s Pro-Chancellor Federal Education Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman and Higher Education Commission (HEC) but no action has been taken against the VC,” he said.

The ASA head taking a light stance for the students said that most of the demands of the students are justified including the reduction in fee and provision of facilities. But the students involved in the violent act would be given no relaxation.

“We do not want any baton charge on the students but a few elements who are not the students of the university are creating chaos on the campus,” he said.

He said that total seven students were expelled, after a comprehensive inquiry with evidence was held against them and for the restoration or any other compensation, students must reach the appropriate forums of syndicate and senate of the university.

The teachers’ body also said that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) played a disappointing role and failed in restoring the normal situation in the residential areas of teachers where they are living under fearful environment.

President ASA also said that university witnessed four strikes in around three years because of administrative incompetence of the current the VC.

ASA, in its general body meeting, decided that VC must resign from the post, as he has failed in all departments.

“VC closed the departments, made cuts on research grants and raised the students’ fee and invested the university endowment fund in a private bank,” he alleged.

He also alleged that the VC has only followed the policy of nepotism, shifted all funds to his blue-eyed individuals and ignored merit in recruitments.

The representatives ASA including Secretary-General Dr Jameel, former Presidents ASA Dr Asif Ali and Dr Gulraiz demanded from the President (University Chancellor), Prime Minister, Pro-Chancellor to remove VC from the post and release special financial package for the university.

The students at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Thursday called off their strike after negotiations with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

Meanwhile, the protesting students held talks with the Deputy Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmed and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sajid Kiyani to end the strike.

An official said that students decided to call off their protest after taking assurance of reversing the increased fee notification by the university administration.

The city administration held talks with the students after the Federal Minister for Interior took notice of the issue and directed the administration to take necessary action to restore the normal situation on the campus.

Federal Minister for Interior on the request of Federal Minister of Education Baligh-ur-Rehman had directed the administration to take action against the elements for being a hurdle in reopening of the university.