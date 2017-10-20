ISLAMABAD - The literary community of the federal capital on Thursday lauded the reopening and renaming of Lok Virsa Heritage Library as Faiz Heritage Library on Thursday.

Talking to APP, Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio said that reopening of Lok Virsa library is good news for the researchers and students of various educational institutions of the federal capital. He said that it is very positive initiative to rename it as Faiz Heritage Library, saying that Faiz Ahmed Faiz was a national literary asset and a credit to the country.